Autopsy Shows Petty Died of Overdose

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) —An autopsy revealed that singer Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose of seven different medications.

That’s according to statements from his family and a medical examiner.

the Los Angeles County examiner says petty had four types of opioids in his system, along with two sedatives and an anti-depressant.

That includes Acetyl Fentanyl, an opioid not approved for medical use in the United States.

His family says petty was using the medicine for unbearable pain caused by a broken hip.

Petty collapsed at his home in October, and later died in the hospital.