Comedy House Chaos Injures Comedian, Audience Members After Man Charges Stage

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Some people who went to The Comedy House for a good laugh, ended up having to make a stop to the Emergency Room after a person in the crowd charges the stage.

According to Marlan Ballard, the comedian who performed before the incident occurred, Steve Brown was on stage for about 20 minutes when suddenly things went wrong. It is all because he asked one simple question.

“What he said to the guy was actually, ‘hey man– you alright?’ After that… stuff escalated,” Ballard said. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a man named Marvin is the one who picks up the mic stand, and stool, and is seen trying to fight Brown.

“Probably the worst comedy club incident I’ve ever seen,” Ballard said. Since the incident Sunday night, the video has gone viral.

“The number one question people are asking me is ‘Where was security?’ Like, why, why was it taking so long for people to come and help? And really, nobody knows, but they were on stage for a good minute before someone actually came to the rescue,” Ballard said.

Ballard said Brown ended up going to the hospital for the gash on his arm and got stitches. According to the sheriff’s report, two other victims were injured when the bottom of the mic stand flew off. The report said all three victims wish to press charges. Ballard said, even though it is serious, Brown is still finding a little humor from the scary situation.

“Next thing you know, he’s on stage and Steve is pretty good on his feet for somebody that’s 50-years-old. I was like, wow, this guy is dodging everything. Steve was just like ‘man, I’m just trying not to get hit,'” Ballard said.

While Ballard believes there needs to be stronger security for comedy acts– he doesn’t think this will change the way he performs anytime soon.

“It doesn’t change my perception of crowds. I’m still going to go on stage and have a good time,” Ballard said.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department has not made any arrests yet. According to Ballard, Steve Brown is doing alright.