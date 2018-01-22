Disney Live! returns to Colonial Life Arena in March



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The magical world of Disney Live is once again coming to the Capital City.

Tickets for the upcoming performance at the Colonial Life Arena go on sale January 23.

Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic show features more than 25 characters performing magic from several Disney films.

You can watch the Fairy Godmother transform Cinderella into a princess or even the dancing brooms from “Fantasia.”

There will also be special appearances by Snow White, Tinker Bell and Aladdin’s Genie.

Tickets start at $20.

The show is at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 11.

Click here to purchase tickets or call 800-745-3000.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.