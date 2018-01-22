Dominion Energy Wants You to Understand Their Plan to Merge With SCANA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Some people have criticized Dominion Energy over there push to explain their proposal but a representative with the company said this all part of an effort to keep ratepayers informed.

“We want everyone to really, fully understand exactly what we are proposing,” said Dominion Corporate Communications Vice President Chet Wade. “We would love to be able to meet everyone in South Carolina and tell them face-to-face eye-to-eye but that, obviously, just is not possible. So we are taking, what we believe is, the next best opportunity so that is to make sure everyone is aware so when they talk to their policymaker and policymakers make that decision, it is a fully informed decision. That’s all we can ask.”

Not everyone is convinced by the advertisements. Some lawmakers say it’s a little to early to for customers to make room in their wallets for a thousand dollar check as lawmakers continue to examine and deliberate the Baseload Review Act, the law that allows ratepayers to pay for projects before they are completed.

“We are still quite a distance away from making any decision on this particular transaction. What Dominion is doing is what I guess most major companies would do if they were trying to buy a big project that they want to do quite well on,” said Richland County Senator John Scott.

Wade said they understand their proposal will not be a perfect solution for everyone but they believe their plan provides the most benefits for customers.