Expect Lane Closures This Week in Malfunction Junction

abccolumbiasitestaff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The first step to improving Malfunction Junction is underway. Lanes along I-26 and I-126 will be closed this week for preliminary work.

From Sunday, through Thursday, Jan. 25, nighttime single lane closures will be in effect for portions of I-126 and I-26 for drilling operations and soil testing associated with the Carolina Crossroads project.

The following sections of I-126 and I-26 will be affected each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

I-126 eastbound and westbound – Beginning approximately ½-mile east of the Colonial Life Boulevard interchange and extending to the I-26 interchange.

I-26 eastbound and westbound – Beginning approximately ½-mile west of the Broad River Road Exit near mile marker 101 and ending at the I-126/I-26 interchange near mile marker 108.

The Carolina Crossroads project is the development of a solution to improve mobility, safety and enhance traffic operations by reducing traffic congestion within the I-20/26/126 corridor while accommodating future traffic needs (through the year 2040).

 

Share

Related

Average Super Bowl LII ticket going for more than ...
Fourth person arrested for neglect, abuse after de...
Comedy House Chaos Injures Comedian, Audience Memb...
Dominion Energy Wants You to Understand Their Plan...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android