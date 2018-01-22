Expect Lane Closures This Week in Malfunction Junction

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The first step to improving Malfunction Junction is underway. Lanes along I-26 and I-126 will be closed this week for preliminary work.

From Sunday, through Thursday, Jan. 25, nighttime single lane closures will be in effect for portions of I-126 and I-26 for drilling operations and soil testing associated with the Carolina Crossroads project.

The following sections of I-126 and I-26 will be affected each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

I-126 eastbound and westbound – Beginning approximately ½-mile east of the Colonial Life Boulevard interchange and extending to the I-26 interchange.

I-26 eastbound and westbound – Beginning approximately ½-mile west of the Broad River Road Exit near mile marker 101 and ending at the I-126/I-26 interchange near mile marker 108.

The Carolina Crossroads project is the development of a solution to improve mobility, safety and enhance traffic operations by reducing traffic congestion within the I-20/26/126 corridor while accommodating future traffic needs (through the year 2040).