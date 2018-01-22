Explosive devices detonated at Florida mall: Cops





Two improvised explosive devices detonated in the corridor of a mall in Lake Wales, Florida, Sunday evening, authorities said.

The blast caused damage to a drop ceiling at the Eagle Ridge Mall as well as structural damage to an unpopulated area of the property along the corridor wall of a docking area where trucks load and unload cargo.

No injuries were reported. After police arrived, the mall was quickly evacuated and a perimeter established.

Emergency personnel from surrounding counties, including the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Lake Wales Fire Department, responded to the mall at around 5:30 p.m. to what Lake Wales Police Department Deputy Chief Troy Schulze said was initially a response to a “smoke alarm” alerting inside a remote, unpopulated service corridor JCPenney department store in the mall.

As they approached the mall’s blast site, Schulze told ABC News Radio, the situation upgraded to a “structural fire.”

And when authorities arrived on scene, Schulze said: “They determined that an IED, or a pipe bomb explosive, had detonated in the corridor.”

Cops later determined it was not just one pipe bomb that went off, but two.

Then the bomb squad made another disturbing find.

Schulze said as they canvassed the area where the smoke receded and flames were being put out, authorities found a “backpack or book bag that contained five or six other IEDs that were not detonated,” adding that those devices were “safely removed.”

“We had guys go in and do a cursory search to make sure there wasn’t anything else suspicious or out of place,” he said.

Investigators are now turning their efforts to track down a man they believe to be a “person-of-interest.”

Schulze said multiple witnesses told police about a middle-aged man — with a “heavy/stocky build, wearing a grey shirt and grey hat” — seen running from the area.

The pursuit of this person-of-interest remains active as Schulze said investigators attempt to get a hold of any video footage.

“If anybody knows or hears anything we hope they would contact us,” he said.

The explosion, however lethal, struck an area where Schulze said “there are no shoppers,” and was restricted to the service corridor which also helped spare bloodshed.

“It could have been a lot more dangerous,” he said.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.