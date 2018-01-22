Fourth person arrested for neglect, abuse after death of elderly relative

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A fourth person has been arrested and charged with abuse and neglect that killed an elderly man.

Nicole Chewning, 24, now faces charges in the death of James Chewning. Donald and Kathy Chewning were reportedly arrested in November of 2017. Amber Trent was later arrested.

The four are accused of beating James Chewning, an elderly relative, which resulted in his death.

Investigators say the victim was tied to a bed with zip ties, and his mouth and eyes were covered with duct tape and rags.