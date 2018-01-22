Gamecock baseball scrimmaging three times this weekend

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team will have three scrimmages this upcoming weekend (January 26-28) at Founders Park, coinciding with the opening of full team practice.

The scrimmages begin on Friday, January 26 with first pitch at 4 p.m. The scrimmages continue on Saturday, January 27 at 2 p.m. and conclude Sunday, January 28 at 1:30 p.m.

All scrimmages at Founders Park are free and open to the public.

 

Scrimmage times

Friday, 4 p.m.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

