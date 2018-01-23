AirBNB Hosts in SC Earn Millions

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — AirBNB means big bucks here in South Carolina.

AirBNB is a service that allows people to rent out their homes to people traveling in the area.

According to the company, hosts in South Carolina earned close to 69 million dollars in 2017 alone.

The highest earners were not surprisingly along the Coast in Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head.

Here in Columbia, AirBNB hosts didn’t fare to bad either bringing in one point eight million dollars.