Christmas day glitch could cost Lottery Commission $35 million

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A Christmas day glitch could end up costing the South carolina Lottery more than $35 million.

At a meeting Tuesday (1/23) morning the Lottery Commission announced the amount it may owe had nearly doubled since their first assessment.

For two hours on Christmas day the “Holiday Cash Add-a-play” game accidentally printed nothing but winning tickets worth $500 a piece.

The Lottery says it wants a full investigation before deciding whether or not to pay the winners.

