Cromer’s Peanuts moving locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The “Guaranteed Worst in Town” is on the move.

Cromer’s Peanuts announced Tuesday (1/23) the store is moving from its current location on Huger Street to North Main Street.

Cromer’s first opened their doors in Columbia more than 80 years ago.

The new Cromer’s will open for business next month.