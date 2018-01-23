Department of Employment Releases Statement on New Job Numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina’s unemployment rate in December was up to 4.1 percent according to numbers released by the Department of Workforce.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from November’s rate of 4 percent.

According to the Department of Employment and workforce , the number of individuals working across the state decreased by 5,104 people to 2,227,542.

“While businesses continue to add jobs at a record pace, which is cause for celebration, we want to ensure that all South Carolinians are able to take advantage of the opportunities being provided. With nearly 63,000 jobs available across the state, DEW is preparing our residents, including those with barriers to employment, to be able to succeed in those jobs,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.