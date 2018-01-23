Gamecocks aim to learn, move on from UT before facing UF

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After splitting a pair of games against ranked programs last week, USC now preps for two more Top 25 teams on their schedule.

Before Carolina hosts No. 14 Texas Tech in the Big 12-SEC Challenge Saturday, they travel to Gainseville to go up against No. 20 Florida Wednesday.

But before the Gamecocks clash with the Gators, they are focused on taking the positives from their upset over then No. 18 Kentucky last Tuesday and learn from mistakes made in a close 70-63 loss to then No. 21 Tennessee Saturday.

