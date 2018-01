The Great Ape Escape

Greenville, NC (WOLO) — The great ape escape.

Officials with the Greenville zoo say an orangutan named Kumar briefly got out of his exhibit yesterday.

Zoo Administrator, Jeff Bullock says Kumar made a break for it while contractors were working on his enclosure.

No search party was required though, City Manager John Castille tells the Greenville News, Kumar wandered back into the exhibit on his own.