Richland County Administrator Shares Details on Plans for Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Just before the Christmas holiday, Richland County unveiled a multi-million dollar plan to enhance the community including a new judicial center, a multipurpose hub in Lower Richland and reconstructing Columbia Place Mall.

Many people still have questions about the future of Columbia Place Mall and the future of the stores inside it. Richland County Administrator Gerald Seals spoke to ABC Columbia about when the offices are opening and why the mall was chosen as a new spot for the county.

“The initial plan is that we would like to be able to move in between 18 to 24 months,” said Seals.

Within two years, that’s when Seals said Columbia Place may become the new home for county offices, siting space as a big reason for the county’s move.

“Remember, Richland County is responsible for providing space not just for county government but Richland County government is responsible also for providing spaces for state government offices, like health, the Department of Social Services (DSS), (DPPPS) Probation Pardon and Parole, and when you look at those 550-600,000 square feet, the mall is probably the best candidate for that,” said Seals.

Another factor that made the building attractive, location. “One of the things we want to ensure is that county government is accessible to citizens. You can almost go anywhere very quickly from that location,” said Seals.

Although the county finalized its plans to move in, the mall placed several leasing advertisements on social media since the renaissance plan was revealed.

We reached out to the mall and it’s owner, Moonbeam Leasing and Management LLC, for comment on spaces but have not heard back.

Seals said he cannot speak on all of the buildings in mall but he can account for some

“There are discussions going on that have not been completed. I can say to you with certainty, the Sears building, Dillard’s building and Burlington building, those discussions have been completed,” said Seals.

Although county officials hope to finish their plans here within two years, they want to complete the entire Renaissance project over the next five years.