SC State drops at home to Hampton

Greg Brzozowski,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – After seeing their three-game conference win streak snapped Saturday, South Carolina State was unable to work their way back to the winning side Monday, falling to Hampton 91-84.

The Bulldogs opened up on a 9-0 run to begin the game, but were unable to hold the lead by halftime, trailing 42-37.

Patrell Rogers has a team-high 19 points for the Bulldogs. The victorious Pirates saw Jermaine Marrow score a career-high 31.

SC State falls to 7-14 (3-3 MEAC). Murray Garvin’s team next travels to Coppin State Saturday.

Share

Related

Irmo’s Detrek Browning named PBC Player of t...
Max Miller has career night in Newberry’s wi...
Claflin falls to Clark Atlanta in SIAC road game
Washington replaces Wilks as Panthers’ defen...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android