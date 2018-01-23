SC State drops at home to Hampton

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – After seeing their three-game conference win streak snapped Saturday, South Carolina State was unable to work their way back to the winning side Monday, falling to Hampton 91-84.

The Bulldogs opened up on a 9-0 run to begin the game, but were unable to hold the lead by halftime, trailing 42-37.

Patrell Rogers has a team-high 19 points for the Bulldogs. The victorious Pirates saw Jermaine Marrow score a career-high 31.

SC State falls to 7-14 (3-3 MEAC). Murray Garvin’s team next travels to Coppin State Saturday.