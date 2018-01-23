SC State’s Solomon: a month after “miracle”

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Ty Solomon showed up to the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center for Monday night’s game against Hampton in a polo shirt and a pair of jeans.

The redshirt senior guard never changed into his South Carolina State uniform. He’s yet to wear his number 23 jersey since December 2 – the day his life changed, and was saved.

Solomon collapsed while on the bench during SC State’s game that Saturday at NC State. Team athletic trainer Tyler Long provided CPR as efforts were provided by medical personnel in Raleigh to help the Charleston native, who’s heart had stopped beating and lacked a pulse.

Five days later, Solomon was released from an area hospital. Now into MEAC Conference play, he’s back with his basketball family, even if his basketball career is in question.

Solomon himself and Bulldogs head coach Murray Garvin take you through this trying time, this battle beyond scoreboards and stat sheets, and what lies ahead of Solomon’s second chance.

WCIV and WRAL contributed video to this story.