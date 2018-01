Search for Suspected Thief

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Police in Cayce are looking for a man they say may have to learn a hard lesson about theft.

Investigators say Kevin Schumpert broke into Brookland Cayce High School back in July and stole a golf cart and electronics.

If you know where Schumpert is call the Cayce Department of Public Safety or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME -SC.