USC Police working public safety incident near hospital

Kimberlei Davis, Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–USC Police are working what they are calling a public safety incident at Medical Park Road and Harden Street.

They are asking people to avoid the area and obey officials.

Th Columbia Fire Department announced, in a tweet, that they are assisting.

ABC Columbia News has a crew on the way to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.

Courtesy: CFD

