Coroner: Homeless veteran found in wooded area, died of natural causes

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man found dead in a wooded area off of Chariot Street Tuesday morning.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Dennis E. Reidy of Lexington died of natural circumstances.

Reidy, 69, was a homeless United States Veteran and was living in a makeshift shelter in the wooded area in the 100 block of Chariot Street where he was discovered, Fisher said.

