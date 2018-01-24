Hundreds show up for School Choice rally at Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Hundreds of students, parents, and teachers turned out in support of school choice at the Statehouse Wednesday (1/24) afternoon.

The event was part of National School Choice Week.

Wednesday’s program included performances along with testimonials from parents and school leaders.

Opponents of school choice such as the National Education Association say, among other things, school choice takes funding and accountability away from schools in the state.