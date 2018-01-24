Do you know where Christopher Edmonds is? Lexington Police say he robbed a dry cleaners at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities with the Lexington Police Department are looking for the suspect they say robbed a Sunset Boulevard dry cleaners at gunpoint.

The department is asking for the public’s help in locating Christoper Woods Edmonds in the case.

He’s accused of demanding money from the victims at the Lexington Dry Cleaners just before 2 p.m. on Monday, January 22.

Edmonds is described as a while male weighing 130 pounds and is 5’11.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and a black jacket.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the whereabouts of Christopher Woods Edmonds, citizens are encouraged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

