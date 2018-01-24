Man Accused of Comedy House Brawl Arrested

Richland Co., (WOLO) — “This was an isolated incident, and does not reflect bad on the community or The Comedy House…It could have happened anywhere.” Those were the words from Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott who held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address the brawl at the Comedy Club officials do not find so funny.

According to authorities, Sunday Deputies were called to the the business for a fight that was in progress in the 27-hundred block of Decker Boulevard. Authorities say they gathered information on the scene and were told the suspect, 32 year old Marvin Toatley stormed on stage during a performance and tried to fight the comedian before fleeing the location.

Witnesses say the fisticuffs began once the comedian began joking with the suspect in the audience, allegedly upsetting the suspect who officials say caused damage by swinging and then catapulting a microphone stand, and throwing a stool toward the comedian resulting in the injury of four people inside the club at the time.

Wednesday morning, Deputies say they located Toatley at the Irmo Village Apartments and took him into custody. Toatley is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He faces several charges including Assault and Battery and malicious injury to property.

