Starbucks baristas to get sick leave benefits

(WOLO) – For the first time ever, Starbucks baristas will get sick leave.

The move is among a series of new benefits the coffee giant announced Wednesday (1/24).

Under the sick leave plan, eligible employees will receive about one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

In addition, baristas will receive 500 dollars in stock grants.

There are more than a dozen Starbucks locations in the Midlands.