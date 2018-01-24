WATCH: Frank Martin’s postgame comments after USC’s win over Florida Jan 24, 2018 11:17 PM EST Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch Frank Martin’s postgame comments following Carolina’s 77-72 win over #20 Florida Wednesday night. VIDEO COURTESY: WCJB ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated WATCH: Chris Silva, Wes Myers recap win over Gator... Gamecocks make 11 3s to upset No. 20 Florida, 77-7... Gamecocks, Gators rematch for first time since Eli... Gamecocks aim to learn, move on from UT before fac...