DHEC: Flu on the Rise In SC

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health says the Flu continues to increase in the state.

DHEC says, while it is not known when the flu season activity will peak, health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to protect themselves against the flu.

In a release, DHEC officials said, “The Influenza A strain continues to be the most frequently reported this season in South Carolina and nationally,” said Dr. Tracy Foo, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant. “When there are high levels of the H3N2 strain circulating, there tends to be more severe illness and a higher number of deaths.”

According to DHEC, 46 people in South Carolina have died as of January 20. Officials say those over 65 have the highest hospitalization rate and number of deaths. About one-third of all laboratory-confirmed influenza cases reported this season are in older adults., according to DHEC.

DHEC officials say the best protection against the illness is the flu shot.