FCC to Meet with SC Department of Corrections on Cell Phone Contraband

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The Federal Communications Commission is following through on its promise to work with corrections and public safety officials to combat contraband cellphones in the nation’s prisons.

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told The Associated Press on Thursday that a Feb. 7 meeting has been scheduled at FCC headquarters in Washington.

The agency is making good on Chairman Ajit Pai’s October pledge to U.S. Rep. David Kustoff that he’d arrange the meeting to address problems Stirling and others have called the chief security threat in their institutions, and then report its progress to Congress.

The agency that regulates the nation’s airwaves has signaled a willingness to work with prison officials on the issue. Last week, the federal Bureau of Prisons tested a cell signal jamming technology at a Maryland institution.