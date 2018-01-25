Greer Officer Involved Shooting Investigated

Greer, SC (WOLO) — Police in the upstate are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Greer Police Department says the incident erupted last night when an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Investigators say the driver hit the officer with his car, the suspect was then shot but authorities say his wounds are not life threatening.

They say the driver of that car had to be air-lifted to an emergency room and EMS took the officer to the hospital.

SLED is investigating the incident.