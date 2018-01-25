Greer Officer Involved Shooting Investigated

Rochelle Dean,

Greer, SC (WOLO) — Police in the upstate are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Greer Police Department says the incident erupted last night when an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Investigators say the driver hit the officer with his car, the suspect was then shot but authorities say his wounds are not life threatening.

They say the driver of that car had to be air-lifted to an emergency room and EMS took the officer to the hospital.
SLED is investigating the incident.

Share

Related

WATCH: A’ja Wilson honored after joining 2,0...
Medal of Valor Honor
Trump Reportedly Wanted Muller Ou
FCC Makes a Call to Combat Cell Phones

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android