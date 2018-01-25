Italian style beef meatballs being recalled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Check your freezer!

Thousands of pounds of meatballs that were shipped to Texas are being recalled over listeria concerns.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service, the recalled product is the Member’s Mark branded Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs.

The products are ready-to-eat and come in 36-pound cases with six 6-pound bags. The meatballs were produced on Dec. 17, 2017, and the labeling bears establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Inspectors said the makers of the meatballs, Rich Products Corporation of New Jersey, informed them that it shipped adulterated products into the market.

The USDA hasn’t reported any cases of anyone stricken with illness related to the meatballs.

Anyone who purchased the item is urged to not consume them and either throw it away or return it from the place of purchase.

The USDA reports other states that received the recalled meatballs include Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.