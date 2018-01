One suspect wanted for two convenience store robberies

CAMDEN, SC (WOLO) – Investigators say one man robbed two convenience stores Wednesday (1/25) night.

Police in Camden say the suspect hit two Circle-K gas stations; one was on East Dekalb Street and another on Broad Street.

Investigators say he did not get any money in the first go at it.

In both cases, police say he did not have a gun, but told clerks there were more people outside with guns who would come in if they did not cooperate.