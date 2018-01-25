Pinson Sentenced Reduced

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Former Chairman of the Board of Trustees at South Carolina State University will spend a little less time in prison than he first thought.

In a re-sentencing hearing Thursday in Charleston Jonathan Pinson had his sentence reduced to four years in prison.
Two years ago he was sentenced to five years – for 29 counts including racketeering and money laundering.
Three of those counts were vacated in an appeals hearing which resulted in the reduced sentence.

Prosecutors say Pinson used his influence to make money off of University-related projects.

