School Choice Rally Brings Hundreds to State House on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thousands of students, parents, and teachers turned out Wednesday in support of school choice at the SC State House.

The event is part of National School Choice week.

Wednesday’s program included performances along with testimonials from parents and school leaders.

SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and Governor Henry McMaster attended the event.

Opponents of school choice, such as the National Education Association, say among other things, school choice takes funding and accountability away from schools in the state