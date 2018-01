USC Super Bowl Class

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Super Bowl is a little over a week away and one class at USC is gearing up, but not for the game, for the commercials.

ABC Columbia stopped by professor Bonnie Drewniany’s advertising class this morning.

Each year her class watches and grades the commercials during the game on a very specific set of criteria.

They use special remote controls to evaluate commercials on likeability, persuasiveness and brand identity.