More than 200 Students sick at Upstate School

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) _ More than 200 students have fallen ill due to a stomach bug that’s ravaged a South Carolina elementary school.

Local media outlets report an extra nurse has been brought in to help tend to students and staff members at Calhoun Academy of the Arts.

More than a quarter of the elementary school’s 600 students were out sick this week, due to a gastrointestinal illness. About two dozen staff members have also gotten sick.

The school is getting overnight disinfection treatments. Officials urge parents not to send children to school or child care if they are sick and to encourage frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer.