4th Suspect in Holiday Home Burglary Arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says all four suspects accused in a holiday home burglary have been arrested.

Richland County Deputies say Paul Hearts, Khalil Roberts, an unidentified teenage suspect and 17 year old Demontay Wheeler forced their way into a home on Curvewood Road with guns drawn.

Authorities say the group nabbed more than 2 thousand dollars of electronics before ripping the home security camera from the wall.

Demontay Wheeler, who authorities considered armed and dangerous was arrested Friday afternoon and remains in custody in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.