Arrest in Deadly West Columbia Shooting

Rochelle Dean,

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) —West Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly apartment complex shooting.

Investigators say Friday afternoon they were able to take 21 year old Lavette Gladden into custody in connection with the incident that took place inside an apartment in the 14 hundred block of Platt Springs Road.

When authorities arrived on the scene Friday morning, investigators found the victim’s body behind the building.

The victim has been identified as 38 year old Edward Walker of Columbia. The Coroner’s Office says Walker died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

