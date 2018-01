Boil water advisory issued for Orangeburg County residents in the Town of Elloree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Residents in the town of Elloree and surrounding areas serviced by the Elloree water system are under a boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued Friday morning and is in effect until further notice following a line break.

