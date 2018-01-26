City of Columbia to Host Homebuyer Workshop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the market for a new home? The City of Columbia wants to help with your home buying process.

Columbia’s Community Development Department will host a Homebuyer Workshop Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Earlewood Park, located at 1111 Parkside Dr.

It will take place from 9 am – 1 pm.

City officials say the Workshop is a 4 hour session where participants will gain knowledge about the home buying process, how to develop the skills needed to tackle money management and getting information on mortgage loans.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, please visit http://gate.columbiasc.gov/ hbw2018/ or contact Community Development at 803-545-3373.