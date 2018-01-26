Former Gamecock Mark Dantonio defends his handling of sexual assault claims

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio, a former Gamecock football player, says he’s always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

After an ESPN report detailed various allegations involving Michigan State football and basketball players, Dantonio addressed reporters briefly Friday night.

“I’m here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false,” Dantonio said. “Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I’ve always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with the cases of sexual assault.”

Dantonio was asked about rumors that he was planning to resign. He said that is “absolutely false.”