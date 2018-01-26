Man Accused of Baring it all in Uber Arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The man police say decided to bare it all while riding in an Uber is clothed with cuffs. Columbia police say 22 year old Darius Hightower turned himself into authorities Friday and has been charged with indecent exposure.

According to police, Hightower was in the backseat of an Uber when he allegedly removed his clothes and exposed himself to the female driver earlier this month.

Authorities say they are still investigating a second similar incident that took place the same day.