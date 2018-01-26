RCSD increased security at Blythewood High School After Threatening Comments Were Made

Blythewood, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies step up security at a Midlands high school after threats were made. Right now, there are not a lot of details being released because there is an open investigation into the incident, but so far Sheriff Leon Lott said they were able to act very quickly because one student was concerned for the safety of others in the school.

“Fortunately for us, a student heard it, and that student did the right thing and came forward and let adults know. So we got involved in it last night. So there never was a threat for them to carry it out,” Lott said.

A student emailed school administrators Thursday afternoon after overhearing some threatening comments made three other students, according to an email Blythewood Principal Dr. Brenda Hafner sent out to parents. That email tip from the student helped school officials and Law enforcement act quickly, and make sure everyone was safe for Friday’s school day.

“It shows the relationship our School Resource officers have with the kids in the school. Where the kids feel like they can trust them and tell them stuff. And that’s exactly what we want to happen. We want the kids to police the schools. And they’re doing that. And what happened yesterday is a great example,” Lott said.

Within a matter of hours the students accused of making the remarks were identified, Hafner’s email said . Sheriff Lott said the three students never actually had any weapons, but there were grounds for concern.

“It’s just a bad joke. I mean you don’t talk about doing violence at schools. So that is a bad joke, but it’s a serious bad joke, and they’ll have to suffer consequences for it,” Lott said.

School officials said the students who made the threats are not allowed on campus until the end of the investigation. Even then, Hafner says they may be subject to further disciplinary actions in accordance with board policy.

“But the fact that that threat was there, and they talked about it… with what’s going on nationwide, we have to take that serious,” Lott said.

The investigation is ongoing and further interviews with those involved continued Friday morning.