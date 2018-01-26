WATCH: A’ja Wilson honored after joining 2,000 points club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Prior to Thursday’s game, Dawn Staley presented senior forward A’ja Wilson with a ball to commemorate her 2,000th career point, which she scored against Auburn on Jan. 11.

Wilson broke another milestone in Thursday’s win over Arkansas: she grabbed her 1,000th rebound of her career, joining Sheila Foster as the only Gamecocks all-time to achieve both 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Click the video to watch Wilson receive the honor.