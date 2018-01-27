(9) Gamecocks host (11) Missouri Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 9/7 South Carolina hosts No. 11/11 Missouri Sunday night in the Gamecocks’ seventh top-25 battle of the season in the Gamecocks’ We Back Pat game, honoring legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt. South Carolina’s offense has been more effective that Missouri’s, averaging 82.5 points per game to the Tigers’ 72.0 average, but the Tigers lead the SEC in rebounding margin at +11.0 per game.

The Gamecocks lead the series 4-3, including a 2-0 mark at Colonial Life Arena. Tonight’s game marks the third in the series in which both teams are nationally ranked. The Tigers won this season’s first meeting, an 83-74 decision at Mizzou Arena on Jan. 7. The Gamecocks suffered a poor-shooting second quarter to fall behind 35-29 at halftime and could not recover, despite shooting 56.7 percent in the second half. The Tigers won the points-in-the-paint battle 34-28 and netted eight 3s to the Gamecocks’ six.

Parking in Lots A and B will be pass only, however, public handicap parking in those lots will be $10. Additional private and city lot parking is also $10. Shuttles from the Pendleton and Park Street garages will begin two hours prior to tip-off, and will be $3 roundtrip.

