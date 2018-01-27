CPD Retired KP Bobo Passes Away

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-  One of the Columbia Police Departments ‘Top Dog’ passed away.

The department announced the passing of retired K9 Bobo on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we share news about the passing of retired K9 Bobo,” The department said in a post.

Bobo served with his partner MPO Walker from 2006-2015 and was awarded Top Dog in 2012 and 2013 for being a legendary tracker, according to police.

Bobo spent his retirement at home with Walker and his family.

