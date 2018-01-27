Gamecock tennis tops Clemson Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Clemson women’s tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend Championship. With the loss, Clemson moves to 3-1 on the year.

The Tigers claimed the doubles point, as the No. 2 pair of Constanza Gorches and Sydney Riley and the No. 3 duo of Tate Schroeder and Ally Miller-Krasilnikov battled to 6-4 and 7-5 wins, respectively, even after South Carolina won the No. 1 matchup.

In singles, the Tigers played the Gamecocks fairly evenly, but South Carolina emerged victorious in the match with wins at No. 6, No. 5, No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Daniela Ruiz and Tate Schroeder both forced tiebreaks in their second sets after South Carolina won the first sets, and Fernanda Navarro’s win in her first singles set was one of the highlights of the match, as was Marie-Alexandre Leduc’s second-set win to force a deciding third set.

The Tigers return to the courts next Thursday at 5:30 p.m., when they face South Carolina again at the Carolina Tennis Center.

RESULTS

Clemson 1, No. 25 South Carolina 4

SINGLES

1 #43 Hadley Berg (SC) vs. #20 Marie-Alexandre Leduc (CU) 6-3, 5-7, 2-3 DNF

2 Mia Horvit (SC) def. Sydney Riley (CU) 6-4, 6-4

3 I. Gamarra Martins (SC) def. Tate Schroeder (CU) 7-5, 7-6 (7-2)

4 Silvia Chinellato (SC) vs. Fernanda Navarro (CU) 5-7, 7-5, 2-0 DNF

5 #105 Megan Davies (SC) def. Constanza Gorches (CU) 6-1, 7-5

6 Rachel Rohrabacher (SC) def. Daniela Ruiz (CU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

Order of finish: 6, 5, 2 3

DOUBLES

1 I. Gamarra Martins/Silvia Chinellato (SC) def. Marie Leduc/Fernanda Navarro (CU) 6-2

2 Sydney Riley/Constanza Gorches (CU) def. # 33 Hadley Berg/Rachel Rohrabacher (SC) 6-4

3 Tate Schroeder/Ally Miller-Krasilnikov (CU) def. Mia Horvit/Megan Davies (SC) 7-5

Order of finish: 1, 2, 3