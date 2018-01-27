Lexington Co. Coroner Offers to Help With Burial of Homeless SC Veteran

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina coroner says that if the body of a homeless veteran isn’t claimed, then she will help get him cremated and buried.

The body of 69-year-old Dennis Reidy was found Tuesday in a corner of a park in Lexington. Coroner Margaret Fisher tells WYFF-TV that Reidy was found in “a type of garage storage box” wearing a South Carolina Gamecocks jacket.

Since Tuesday, Fisher has learned that Reidy was a Vietnam War veteran, a Richland County deputy for more than 10 years and a University of South Carolina graduate.

Fisher says she will pay for him to be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery if his remains aren’t claimed.

The park where Reidy’s body was found is a short walk from a shelter for homeless veterans.