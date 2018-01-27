Man Wanted For Killing One, And Wounding Another in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are searching for a man who shot two victims, killing one of them on Saturday.

Deputies say Curtis Hicks, 38, is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Richland County apartment complex.

Just after 10:00am deputies responded to the 600 block of Old Mason Road for a shots fired call. Upon arrival deputies located two male victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other continues to recover from his injuries.

Investigators determined that the surviving victims mother was dating Hicks, she ended the relationship and had her son and his friend assist with removing her belongings from the residence.

Hicks fired shots killing one, and wounding the other;

He fled the area in a rented black 2017 Toyota Camry with SC tag NFS-273 .

Sheriff Leon Lott states that Hicks is armed and considered dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hicks you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.