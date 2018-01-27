RCSD: Man Attempts to Hit Deputies With His Car

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man is being charged with Attempted Murder after deputies say he fled the scene and tried to hit an office with his car.

Michael Lewis, 24, is charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights and open container.

Just before 9pm on Friday Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a Safety Checkpoint, when Lewis fled almost striking a deputy, according to authorities.

Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies say they chased Lewis, who fled on foot after almost striking a deputy. Lewis was arrested at Lakeshore Village Apartments in 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Another suspect was arrested but has not been charged.