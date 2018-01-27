Richland Library Hosts Winter Book Sale at Operations Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking to curl up with a good book?

The Richland County library will host its Winter Book Sale at the Richland Operations Center at 130 Lancewood Rd.

The sale will take place from 9am-3pm.

According to the library, tens of thousands of gently-used books, CDs and DVDs will be up for sale.

 

Prices for paperbacks start at $1; hardback prices start at $2. From adults to children, there’s a wide range in genres available for readers.

The Richland Library Friends hosts four of these book sales each year, according to library officials.

