SC State’s Darius Leonard leads South to win at Senior Bowl

MOBILE , Ala. — SC State’s Darius Leonard racked up a game-high 12 tackles in the South’s 45-16 win over the North Saturday in the Senior Bowl.

Leonard is a projected 2nd-3rd round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior from Lake View, S.C. ranked fourth in the FCS with 113 tackles (11.3 per game) and second in solo tackles (7.3 pg). He also picked off two passes and had seven (7) sacks while finishing his career as the all-time leading tackler in SC State football history with 393 tackles. Leonard had six games in 2017 with 12-plus tackles highlighted by a high of 18 versus Morgan State.